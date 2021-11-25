Thursday, November 25th | 21 Kislev 5782

November 25, 2021 8:46 am
Palestinian Incitement Laid Bare: Hamas Murders Israeli, Child Calls on Allah To ‘Burn’ Jews

Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

Family and friends attend the funeral of Eliyahu David Kay at a cemetary in Jerusalem November 22, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Eliyahu David Kay, 26, was shot dead on Sunday by a Palestinian terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem. Several others were wounded when Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam opened fire near the Chain Gate leading to the Temple Mount. Israeli officials said that Abu Shkhaydam used a Beretta M12 submachine gun to perpetrate the attack. He was shot and killed by security forces.

The facts were clear from the onset, with Hamas having praised the “heroic operation” an hour later. Yet, multiple news outlets blurred the lines between the assailant and his victims. On BBC Newshour, former Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nour Odeh blamed the terror attack on Israel, thus ignoring the long history of Palestinian incitement and backing of terrorism.

Following the attack, hundreds of Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem participated in a pro-Hamas march to honor the terrorist. Meanwhile in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, “activists” distributed sweets in celebration of murder.

In a televised eulogy of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, one of his students laid bare the results of Hamas’ antisemitic incitement:

The author is a writer-researcher for HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

