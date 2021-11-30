Tuesday, November 30th | 26 Kislev 5782

November 30, 2021 9:31 am
‘In Syria, Hezbollah Learned How to Go on the Offensive,’ Says IDF Intelligence Officer

avatar by Yaakov Lappin / JNS.org

A supporter of Lebanon’s Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces are developing upgraded intelligence and firepower strike capabilities and is drilling these new abilities on a regular basis.

At the same time, Israeli intelligence sources acknowledge that Hezbollah has morphed from a guerilla-terror organization into an organized terror army. These developments were clearly on display this month, during an extensive war drill conducted by the IDF’s 36th Armored Division, a multi-arena division capable of maneuvering into enemy territory and attacking targets in a range of ways.

“We are preparing ourselves in better ways. We hope we don’t have to get there,”  said Deputy Intelligence Officer for the 36th Armored Division Maj. A (full name withheld) during the drill.

When assessing Hezbollah, Maj. A stated that the Iranian-backed Shi’ite group has learned from its experience in Syria’s battlefield how to go on the offensive.

