Wednesday, December 1st | 27 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Is McGill University’s ‘Blacklist’ Another Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory?

Who’s Really Stopping a Palestinian State? Let’s Look at the Facts

Iran Makes Nuclear Advance at Fordow During Talks to Revive Deal

London Police Seeking Men Who Targeted Jewish Teens Celebrating Hanukkah on London Bus

US Vote on Palestinian Refugees Raises Discomfort in Israel

Russia Pushes Its Influence in the Middle East

One Year After Ban on Holocaust Denial, Content Pushing False Claims About Nazi Genocide Still Rife on Facebook, ADL Says

Ukraine Urges NATO to Be Ready With Sanctions in Case of Russian Invasion

Israeli Border Police Thwart Stabbing Attack Near Givat Ze’ev

IDF Spokesperson: ‘When I Say We’re Accelerating Plans Against Iran, I Mean It’

December 1, 2021 9:37 am
0

After Years of Planning, IDF Announces Move of Military Intelligence to Negev

avatar by JNS.org

A view of Ein Avdat in the Zin Valley of the Negev Desert. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – After several years of planning and deliberation, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday that it would initiate a project to transfer its Military Intelligence Directorate from central Israel to the southern Negev region.

The announcement came after the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Shikun & Binui company signed a contract over the move, according to which the company will plan, fund and set up the campus at Likit Junction near Beersheva.

According to Walla, facilities will house 12,000 soldiers and officers from the Combat Intelligence Collection; Military Intelligence Directorate, and Cyber and Technology units; as well as Military Intelligence Headquarters personnel. The move is scheduled to be complete by 2028.

During a ceremony held to mark the agreement, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, described the move south as a “historic and very important chapter in the IDF’s life.” He said it would be a strategic opportunity for renewal and growth, adding that the Military Intelligence Directorate will “play a significant role in making the desert bloom.”

Related coverage

December 1, 2021 9:57 am
0

Israeli Border Police Thwart Stabbing Attack Near Givat Ze’ev

JNS.org - Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing on Wednesday morning at the Al-Jib crossing outside of Givat Ze’ev, northwest...

The cost of the program is estimated at 4.2 billion shekels (about $1.3 billion).

“The IDF was and continues to be a pioneer in making the Negev bloom and strengthening Israeli society,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “The agreement we signed is more evidence of the fact that the IDF is an inseparable part of the nation; it builds it and is built by it. This is a big challenge and a big opportunity for the state, society and the IDF.”

He added that the conditions at the new base will upgrade the directorate’s capabilities, while the supporting services will lead to a substantial improvement of transport infrastructure from central Israel to southern Israel.

“In addition, the assistance to families who choose to move here in subsidized housing and employment solutions will upgrade the entire south,” said Gantz.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.