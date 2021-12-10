Palestinian Authority Textbooks ‘Encouraging Violence’ Found on Teenage Girl When Arrested for Jerusalem Stabbing

A 14-year-old Palestinian girl suspected of stabbing a woman in Jerusalem on Wednesday was carrying a number of Palestinian Authority textbooks with messages of violent incitement when she was caught, an Israeli watchdog revealed Thursday.

Police said they arrested the teenager at her school shortly after she stabbed 26-year-old Moriah Cohen — her family’s neighbor in the flashpoint neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah — while the victim was walking with her five children.

IMPACT-se, an Israeli nonprofit that reviews educational materials used by the PA, said that the girl carried books containing a number of “violent” materials in a school bag when arrested. These included a lesson on reading comprehension describing a terror attack on Israeli civilians as a “barbecue party,” a statistics lesson using a frequency table that featured the numbers of “martyrs” killed by Israel, and a social studies text portraying armed resistance as “natural” and “legitimate.”

“It is hard to imagine a more tragic metaphor for the brazen antisemitism and encouragement to violence in the Palestinian curriculum, than a 14-year-old Palestinian girl stabbing a visibly Jewish woman while carrying the Palestinian Authority’s inciteful textbooks in her backpack,” the groups CEO Marcus Sheff commented. “These textbooks are strategically created by the PA to promote a culture of hate and violence among 1.3 million children.”

“I truly hope those countries that still support the Palestinian Ministry of Education and UNRWA are paying close attention and drawing the appropriate conclusions,” Sheff said, referring to the UN agency serving Palestinian refugees that has come under fire for employing antisemitic and violent materials in its schools.

The Israel-based watchdog said its previous analyses of the PA curriculum had found the “highest levels of incitement to violence” in textbooks for grades 7-11.

The school attended by the teenager was itself known for promoting extremist content, the group added, such as the posting on its Facebook page earlier this year of a girl reading a poem that said, “I am a sword turned against the enemies of my homeland.”

Cohen was lightly injured in the stabbing, which was the latest in a series of recent terror attacks in Jerusalem, including a stabbing in the Old City, and a Hamas shooting in the Old City that left one dead and four injured.