Israel is Struggling With Incitement in Judea and Samaria

JNS.org – Jerusalem’s security outlook, which goes back to the days of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, is focused first and foremost on responding to existential threats. In the past, this meant regular Arab armies that threatened to invade its territory. Today, the country is investing great effort in thwarting the Iranian nuclear threat.

The arsenal of missiles at the disposal of Hezbollah and Hamas may not constitute an existential threat, but could result in loss of life and material damage, disrupt the lives of Israeli citizens and harm the proper function of vital systems.

In contrast to these threats, the ongoing security challenge in Judea and Samaria is deemed to be of secondary importance. It may make the headlines every once in awhile, in particular following a stabbing or vehicular assault. It is doubtful that decision-makers have come up with a solution to this challenge, let alone given it the necessary attention.

National security cannot be summed up as merely defending citizens from existential threats. It focuses on providing a sense of security that allows the state’s citizens to maintain their daily routine, without fear. And so, every time terrorist attacks make life intolerable, the ongoing security challenge forces the government to respond.

