December 13, 2021 9:20 am
Second 2,000-Year-Old Synagogue Uncovered at Migdal

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli flag. Photo: Eduardo Castro / Pixabay.

JNS.org – A synagogue dating back some 2,000 years has been excavated at Migdal in northern Israel, a modern town and the site of a large Jewish community in the Second Temple era.

This is the second synagogue excavated in Migdal and the first time archeologists have found evidence of two synagogues coexisting in a Jewish community at a time when the Second Temple was still in use.

Like many archeological discoveries in Israel, the second synagogue at Migdal resurfaced due to infrastructure work. In this case, it was a salvage excavation ahead of the widening of a nearby highway.

“The discovery of a second synagogue at the Galilee community sheds light on social life and religion of Galilean Jews at that time, and shows the need for a special building to study and read Torah and hold social gatherings,” explained Dina Avshalom-Gorni of the University of Haifa, one of the directors of the excavation.

