New York Jewish Film Festival to Showcase Diverse Features, Shorts and Documentaries on Jewish Experience

The 31st annual New York Jewish Film Festival (NYJFF) is set to take place next month and will feature 33 Jewish-themed films from around the world.

The lineup includes 24 full-length films and nine shorts, as well as the world premiere of a new 4K restoration of Steve Brand’s 1984 film “Kaddish.” Other notables in the lineup are “A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff,” which gives a new creative perspective on the Jewish financier’s financial fraud, and “The Lost Film of Nuremberg,” which chronicles the effort by two Hollywood filmmakers to find film evidence that could convict the Nazis at the Nuremberg Trial, and examines why a movie about the trial was intentionally buried by the US Department of War.

NYJFF, hosted by the Jewish Museum and Film at Lincoln Center, will be held January 12-25, 2022, both virtually and with in-person screenings at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City. The 2021 event took place exclusively online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also being showcased is Bernard-Henri Lévy’s “The Will to See” and Rafael Zielinski’s “Tiger Within,” one of actor Edward Asner’s final roles before he died in September. Asner stars as a Holocaust survivor who forms an unlikely friendship with a teenage runaway, who wears a jacket bearing a swastika design.

The NYJFF’s opening selection — “Neighbours,” by director Mano Khalil — is about a 6-year-old who is fond of the Jews living near his home in a Kurdish community near the Syrian-Turkish border in the early 1980s, but gets confused by his new teacher’s embrace of nationalism and antisemitism. The film will be presented in Kurdish, Arabic, Hebrew and Turkish with English subtitles.

The festival’s “centerpiece” film is “Sin La Habana,” which won Best Canadian Film at the 2021 Vancouver International Film Festival. The Spanish, Farsi and English-language film by Kaveh Nabatian revolves around a couple seeking to escape Cuba who manage to involve an Iranian-Jewish woman in their plot — which gets all the more complicated because of the hidden agendas of those involved.

The NYJFF will close with the French film “Rose,” starring screen legend Françoise Fabian as a family matriarch who, recently widowed at 78, decides to pursue her desires and ignore the social pressure to “act her age.” The film, which marks actress and screenwriter Aurélie Saada’s directorial debut, won the Variety Piazza Grande Award at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival.

Members of the Film at Lincoln Center and Jewish Museum can purchase pre-sale NYJFF tickets beginning Tuesday, with tickets for the general public on sale Dec. 17 at noon.