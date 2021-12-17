Friday, December 17th | 13 Tevet 5782

December 17, 2021 2:17 pm
0

25-Year-Old Yeshiva Student, ‘Full of Love for Israel,’ Mourned After West Bank Terror Shooting

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Wife, relatives and friends of Yehuda Dimentman who was killed in a Palestinian shooting attack mourn during his funeral procession near the Jewish outpost of Homesh in the West Bank December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Hundreds joined a funeral procession on Friday to mourn Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old yeshiva student killed Thursday night by Palestinian gunmen who ambushed his vehicle in the West Bank outpost of Homesh.

The terrorists opened fire on the victim’s car at around 7 p.m. on Thursday after it left the Homesh seminary where Dimentman studied, injuring two other passengers.

“Yehuda continued in the world of Torah, even though it did not go easily for him, but he knew it was his mission,” eulogized the victim’s brother, Shlomi Dimentman, according to Israel’s Ynet news site. “He was everywhere he felt was needed; everyone loved him.”

Elishama Cohen, the head of the yeshiva, said that Yehuda had “taught us what soldiers without uniforms are.”

Dimentman, who lived in Shavei Shomron settlement, leaves behind a wife and an infant son.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised him as an excellent student, “full of love for Israel, with a constant smile on his face.”

“Yehudah was murdered only because he was a Jew living in his country. An inconceivable reality that we will never come to terms with,” Bennett said on Twitter. “We will not be silent until we are caught and treated the heinous murderers.”

The Homesh outpost was built without Israeli government permission after its residents were evacuated in 2005, and some mourners on Friday called on the state to rebuild the settlement.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces on Friday stepped up its search for the terror suspects, with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi visiting the scene of the attack.

“We are on a physical and intelligence hunt,” Kochavi told Israel’s 103FM radio. “Sooner or later we will get our hands on whoever carried out the attack last night.”

The attack came amid an uptick in Palestinian terror attacks, including several stabbings in Jerusalem and a Hamas shooting in the Old City that left one dead and four injured.

