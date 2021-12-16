Thursday, December 16th | 12 Tevet 5782

December 16, 2021 11:29 am
Police Conclude Sheikh Jarrah Stabbing Investigation, Set to Indict 14-Year-Old Suspect

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The entrance to the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Photo: Tamar Hayardeni/Wikimedia.

The investigation into a stabbing attack on a Jewish woman in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem last week has been concluded, with an indictment set to come down against the 14-year-old Palestinian suspect.

Moriah Cohen, 26, was walking with her five children near her home in the flashpoint neighborhood when she was approached by the suspect and stabbed once in the back.

Police officers arrived at the scene in force, and a police helicopter located the suspect a short distance from the site of the attack. The teenager was arrested at her school.

Cohen’s husband Dvir recounted the scene to Israeli news site N12.

“My wife was with all the children, arrived at a crossing not far from our home, and there [the attacker] fell upon her and stabbed her,” Dvir said. “Our son screamed, ‘Mommy, you have a knife in the back,’ and with the aid of God the terrorist was apparently shocked and ran away.”

He said that the attacker was a neighbor of the Cohen family and was known to them.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported Thursday that the police investigation revealed that the teenage attacker premeditated her crime, preparing for it that morning and stalking Moriah Cohen for several minutes before attacking. The teenager changed clothes when she arrived at her school, apparently to conceal evidence.

A 15-year-old friend of the attacker has also been arrested for hiding evidence and impeding the investigation.

Cohen told Channel 13 that she was particularly disturbed by the fact that she knew her assailant.

“They are our neighbors,” she said. “It’s terrible and very frustrating that I know her by sight.”

