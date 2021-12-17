Friday, December 17th | 13 Tevet 5782

December 17, 2021 9:05 am
Israeli General and Former Security Chief: Iran ‘Target Map’ is Psychological Warfare

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli flag is burned by protestors at the 2019 “Quds Day” demonstration in Tehran. Photo: Reuters/Meghdad Madali.

JNS.org – An Iranian newspaper that published a map of Israel filled with red dots marking targets amounts to “psychological warfare” and little else, former National Security Council head Maj. Gen. (res.) Giora Eiland told Army Radio on Thursday.

“They did not invest too much in choosing the targets,” said Eiland, noting that “those who prepared the map did not notice that it also marks Palestinian cities.”

Still, he added, “the ‘scary’ message has been passed; this is psychological warfare.”

Eiland said Iran had limited abilities in directly attacking Israel from its territory, but that the firepower capabilities of its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, as well as its attempts to arm proxies in Syria and western Iraq, form the bulwark of an authentic and serious threat.

On Wednesday, the Tehran Times, which is linked to Iran’s foreign ministry, ran a front-page article with the headline “Just One Wrong Move!” An accompanying graphic featured the map with red dots.

“An intensification of Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere,” said the article.

