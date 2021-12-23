Thursday, December 23rd | 19 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Manhattan Intersection to Be Named After Former Israeli President Shimon Peres

Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume on Dec. 27

COVID-19 Infections Rise Again Across Gulf States

Palestinian Gunman Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank Car Chase

Report: US Discussing Israel Normalization With Indonesia

Brown University Graduate Labor Union Approves BDS Referendum

NJ Governor Condemns Swastikas Graffitied at Local Synagogue and Schools

Award-Winning German Singer Can Be Called ‘Antisemitic,’ Federal Court Declares

Fears for Unvaccinated Pregnant Women Spark Renewed COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Among Orthodox Jews in London

Israel Warns Against Iran’s ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ as US Seeks Joint Strategy on Nuclear Threat

December 23, 2021 8:57 am
0

Manhattan Intersection to Be Named After Former Israeli President Shimon Peres

avatar by JNS.org

Shimon Peres, then president of Israel, at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East, in Jordan, May 17, 2009. Photo: Nader Daoud/World Economic Forum.

JNS.org – Israel’s former Prime Minister and President Shimon Peres will have an intersection named after him on the Upper West Side in Manhattan.

The intersection of West 95th Street and Riverside Drive will be named “Shimon Peres Place,” the New York City Council’s Committee on Parks and Recreation approved on Dec. 14 along with hundreds of other new names for public places.

Peres lived with his wife Sonia and their daughter in an apartment on the corner of West 95th Street and Riverside while he studied at New York University and the New School. Peres was also the first cousin of legendary film star Lauren Bacall, a longtime Upper West Side resident.

The late Israeli leader, who died in 2016, served three times as Israel’s prime minister and was the country’s president from 2007 to 2014.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.