December 24, 2021 9:06 am
Morocco, Israel, US Mark One-Year Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between Jerusalem and Rabat

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid walks with Minister Delegate to the Moroccan Foreign Ministry Mohcine Jazouli, upon his arrival at the airport in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021. Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS.

JNS.org – Morocco, Israel and the United States marked a year since the founding of diplomatic relations between Rabat and Jerusalem.

During a video conference, the foreign ministers of the three countries — Nasser Bourita, Yair Lapid and Antony Blinken — welcomed a partnership that Blinken described as “an achievement that has deepened ties, partnerships, and avenues to pursue shared goals,” AFP reported on Wednesday.

Morocco’s foreign minister stated that his country is interested in helping secure lasting peace in the region, the report stated.

The North African state reestablished official diplomatic ties with Israel in December 2020, 20 years after cutting ties at the outset of the Second Palestinian Intifada in 2000.

