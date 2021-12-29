Wednesday, December 29th | 25 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Times Seizes on Tutu Death to Push Israel-Apartheid Narrative

A View From Here: The Ongoing Predicament of French Antisemitism

No Surprise: More Antisemitism at Duke

Worried About Iran? Don’t Invest in China

Normalizing Assad? Associated Press, AFP Botch Israel’s Golan Heights Development Plan Story

White Supremacist Behind Gun Attack on California Synagogue Receives Second Life Sentence

‘Lasers Will Change the Future Battlefield,’ Says Israeli Air Force Commander

Israel’s Public Diplomacy Forum Convenes for First Time in Years

Israel’s Oramed Gets Vietnam Pre-Order for 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

US Envoy Tames Optimism Over Israeli Visa Exemption

December 29, 2021 9:32 am
0

IDF: As Many as Half of New COVID Cases Due to Omicron Variant

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

JNS.org – The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for roughly 50 percent of new coronavirus infections in Israel, according to a report released on Tuesday by the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate.

Among those who have tested positive after traveling abroad, the proportion may be as high as 80 percent, according to the report.

Omicron hospitalizations seem to be lower compared to the Delta variant, however, the report warned that the next weeks could strain hospitals because of the expected spike in cases, combined with the influenza season.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.