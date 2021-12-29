IDF: As Many as Half of New COVID Cases Due to Omicron Variant

JNS.org – The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for roughly 50 percent of new coronavirus infections in Israel, according to a report released on Tuesday by the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate.

Among those who have tested positive after traveling abroad, the proportion may be as high as 80 percent, according to the report.

Omicron hospitalizations seem to be lower compared to the Delta variant, however, the report warned that the next weeks could strain hospitals because of the expected spike in cases, combined with the influenza season.