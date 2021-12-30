Holocaust Survivor Gets Thousands of Cards for 98th Birthday After Great-Grandson’s Online Appeal

A Holocaust survivor received thousands of cards and messages for her 98th birthday on Thursday, after her great-grandson rallied social media users to surprise her on the joyous occasion.

“I never expected to survive Auschwitz,” said Lily Ebert, a native of Bonyhád, Hungary, who now lives in London. “Now, at 98, I celebrate surrounded by my family – the Nazis did not win!”

Earlier this year, Ebert started a TikTok account with her 18-year-old great-grandson, Dov Forman, in order to educate the public about the Holocaust. Ahead of Ebert’s 98th birthday, Forman asked the pair’s thousands of social media followers to surprise his great-grandmother by sending her birthday cards. Forman shared Ebert’s mailing address, and she ended up receiving more than 2,500 birthday cards from around the world, including from British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi, TikTok, and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

Today my incredible great grandma Lily Ebert, a Holocaust survivor, turns 98!! To the thousands of people who sent birthday cards & messages to Lily, THANK YOU ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TT7PQ6ikrv — Dov Forman (@DovForman) December 29, 2021