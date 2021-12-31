Is the US Headed Towards a Bad Deal With Iran?

JNS.org – As diplomats convened in Vienna this week for an eighth round of talks designed to revive the Iran nuclear deal, many, including senior US officials, are still debating the merits of America’s 2018 withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

That debate is completely irrelevant to Israel, as the JCPOA has always represented a significant threat to the Jewish state’s security. Jerusalem correctly recognized that the agreement provided the Iranian regime with a safe path to achieving nuclear-weapons capability, using the cover of international diplomacy.

The Iranians, shrewdly, remained faithful to the technical parts of their commitments under the JCPOA, until the US withdrawal, as the deal provided them meaningful financial benefits and a track to the production of a nuclear arsenal without having to worry about the main obstacle that they had to overcome until the deal went into effect: the need to cross a relatively long and very dangerous threshold on the way to their first nuclear bombs.

Yet they breached the spirit and the language of the deal, by keeping at their disposal the plans and knowhow that they accumulated on the weaponization of nuclear material. By concealing from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) critical information regarding the military dimensions of their program, they effectively breached the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) that limits nuclear activity and imposes inspection on countries that signed it.

