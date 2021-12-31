Report: Since 2015, Hezbollah-Led Drug Network Attempted to Smuggle 600 Million Pills Out of Lebanon

JNS.org – Since 2015, there have been attempts by a Hezbollah-led drug network to smuggle over 600 million pills out of Lebanon, a report by Firstpost stated this week.

According to the report, over $3 billion worth of Captagon amphetamine has been seized since February last year.

“The Hezbollah-led drug menace is increasingly becoming difficult to tame. With the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] shipping ban in place, the Hezbollah is now trying to smuggle drugs through new transit routes,” it stated.

“Lebanon has badly failed to stop the export of the scourge of drugs from its land. It has not taken any action against Hezbollah that is behind the brazen drug trafficking in the Middle East,” said the report.

Related coverage France Says Iran’s Space Launch ‘Regrettable’ Amid Nuclear Deal Talks France on Friday condemned Iran's satellite rocket launch and said it was "all the more regrettable" as nuclear talks with...

Meanwhile, a shipment of fake oranges that hid millions of Captagon pills was intercepted by Lebanese authorities in the latest regional seizure of the stimulant drug, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Customs officers seized “nearly nine million Captagon tablets” at Beirut’s port, Lebanon’s Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said at a press conference, noting that the cargo was heading for a Gulf country, the report stated.

A customs officer confirmed to AFP that the cargo was en route to Kuwait.