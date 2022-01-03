Monday, January 3rd | 1 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Sings ‘Cabaret’ Classic ‘Maybe This Time’ at Israel Philharmonic Virtual Gala

Sirens Sound on Gaza Border Following Shooting Incident, No Injuries

Accusing Israel of ‘Pinkwashing’ Negates the LGBTQ+ Palestinian Experience

Another Elderly French Jewish Woman Beaten and Robbed by Antisemitic Intruders in Her Paris Apartment

BDS Brings Antisemitism to Universities Across America

Upholding the Law Is Not a Military Disadvantage

Israel to Start Reopening to Foreigners, Reviews Quarantines and Tests as Omicron Surges

Israel Police Counter-Terrorism Unit to Be Renamed, Receive $3 Million Upgrade

Israel’s Jerusalem Post Website Hacked on Soleimani Assassination Anniversary

US Announces $99 Million in Assistance to UNRWA

January 3, 2022 9:21 am
0

Israel’s Jerusalem Post Website Hacked on Soleimani Assassination Anniversary

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of the Jerusalem Post website after it was hacked is shown in this screen grab obtained January 3, 2022. The Jerusalem Post Website/via REUTERS

Israel’s Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.

Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on this day in 2020.

The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Soleimani used to wear.

The Jerusalem Post tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue.

Related coverage

January 3, 2022 7:51 am
0

Houthis Seize ‘Hostile’ Vessel Off Yemen Which Saudis Say Carried Medical Equipment

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls most of northern Yemen hijacked a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel engaged in "hostile acts"...

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat (to) Israel,” it said.

Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, and other major Israeli news websites were working normally.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.