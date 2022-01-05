Gantz, Jordan’s King Abdullah Talk Regional Security in Latest High-Level Meeting

Israel’s Defense Ministry Benny Gantz on Wednesday met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss security and policy issues and to strengthen efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting in Amman, Gantz emphasized the “strategic importance” of the strong and enduring relationship Israel has with Jordan, which he said contributes to the security and prosperity of both nations.

Gantz thanked King Abdullah for his “leadership” and Jordan’s “critical role in maintaining regional peace and stability.”

The Israeli defense minister praised the deepening of ties with Jordan since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office, expressing his commitment to further develop security, economic and civil relations.

Related coverage After Threats, Israeli FM Says Iran ‘Will Continue to Lose Battle’ to Annihilate Jewish State Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that Iran will fail to destroy his country, after his Iranian counterpart...

King Abdullah emphasized the need for maintaining calm in the Palestinian territories, and called for “necessary measures to create the horizon needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.”

Gantz was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Maayan Israeli, the ministry’s director of the Policy and Political-Military Bureau, Zohar Palti, and Military Secretary Yaki Dolf.

On the Jordanian side, King Abdullah was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the head of the Political Affairs Directorate, Moath Al Zu’bi, and Director of His Majesty’s Office Jafar Hassan.

The visit comes after Gantz last week met with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas at his residence in the central Israeli city of Rosh Ha’ayin to discuss implementing economic and security measures. They also spoke about the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence for the wellbeing of both Israelis and Palestinians, Gantz said.

The meeting marked the first time since 2010 that Abbas met with a senior Israeli official inside the borders of the Jewish state, and the second encounter between the two since the new Israeli government was formed in June.