French Show Features Jews as Marijuana Sellers for Laughs

The plot is absurd. The dialogue contains lines that a real human would never say. And some of the plot turns are beyond predictable. Even so, the Netflix show “Family Business,” a French comedy about the Hazan family, is often hilarious. The show is about a Jewish family that has a butcher shop, but instead switches to growing and selling marijuana.

In the third season, with a climactic sixth episode called “Mazel Tov,” things escalate when key members of the family are kidnapped and threatened with death.

While a plot-line involving harvesting organs is over-the-top, the show is entertaining due to the solid acting and delivery of the main characters. As Joseph Hazan, Jonathan Cohen is almost always funny as a guy who is trying to keep his family from sheer disaster. The patriarch of the family, Gerard (Gerard Darmon), does more harm than good, and falls in love with the last person he should, though he is recovering from his wife’s death. Darmon is a solid anchor for the show and when his character is held at gunpoint, he is offended not by the weapon, but by a quip where the captor insults his complexion.

Director Igor Gotesman, who also is a writer for the show along with Cohen and others, is inconsistent. While many scenes miss and are off the wall, in terms of comedic value, some hit the bullseye. With only six episodes in each season, much like French food, the portions are small and may not be to everyone’s taste. If you have patience for the absurd, however, this is something you should surely check it out.

Related coverage It’s Not the Antisemitism Your Grandparents Warned You About Hebron, Ramallah, and eastern Jerusalem are tough neighborhoods. I know, because I served there as a soldier in the Israel...

As Clem, Loise Coldefy is the best character on the show, as a woman who might say anything at any moment. While negotiating to save the lives of her friends, Clem puts a person on hold and argues with her cell phone provider about fees. Olivier Rosemberg, who plays Olivier, is charming as a man who Clem can’t get over romantically, and he and Jonathan Cohen have good chemistry as an oddball comedy duo.

With so few shows going out on a limb, the writers are brave for trying something new. Should you put this series on your viewing plate, be sure to wear a bib because it gets messy. Bon Appetit!

The author is a writer based in New York.