Friday, January 7th | 5 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Drops Red List, Opening Travel to US, UK

Former University of Maryland Professor Alleges Discrimination, Firing for ‘Expressing Jewish Faith’ in Lawsuit

More Than 120 Celebrities Sign Open Letter Against Boycott of Sydney Festival Over Israeli Dance Sponsorship

NBA’s Washington Wizards to Host Jewish Heritage Night With Israeli Performances and Special ‘Wizraeli’ Jersey, Yarmulke

Jewish Community in Munich Unnerved by Recent Antisemitic Incidents, Leaders Say

Iran as Depicted in Middle Eastern Media: Polarized Coverage of Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

The Essence of Judaism is Chesed

Shabbat Bo: Blood on the Doorpost

Here’s Some PR Advice for Israel

Emma Watson Is Right

January 7, 2022 9:14 am
0

Israel’s WEKA Announces $73 Million Series D for Data Platform for AI

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

A symbol of artificial intelligence. Photo: public domain.

CTech – Israeli data storage startup WEKA, formerly WekaIO, has announced that it has completed a $73 million Series D, bringing the total amount raised by the company to $130 million.

The round was led by Hitachi Ventures, with other investors participating in this round including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NVIDIA, Micron, and Cisco, and financial investors including MoreTech Ventures, Ibex Investors and Key 1 Capital.

Founded in 2013 by Israeli entrepreneurs Liran Zvibel, Maor Ben-Dayan and Omri Palmon, WEKA has developed a data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research and high-performance computing (HPC).

“The Global 1000s are now aggressively integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning practices and technology into their core business processes, creating new products and services that were impossible to even imagine previously,” said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and CEO of WEKA.

WEKA reported that it more than doubled its ARR growth (annual recurring revenue) in 2021, while registering 125 percent growth in new customers across 18 new countries globally.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.