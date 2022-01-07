Israel’s WEKA Announces $73 Million Series D for Data Platform for AI

CTech – Israeli data storage startup WEKA, formerly WekaIO, has announced that it has completed a $73 million Series D, bringing the total amount raised by the company to $130 million.

The round was led by Hitachi Ventures, with other investors participating in this round including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NVIDIA, Micron, and Cisco, and financial investors including MoreTech Ventures, Ibex Investors and Key 1 Capital.

Founded in 2013 by Israeli entrepreneurs Liran Zvibel, Maor Ben-Dayan and Omri Palmon, WEKA has developed a data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research and high-performance computing (HPC).

“The Global 1000s are now aggressively integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning practices and technology into their core business processes, creating new products and services that were impossible to even imagine previously,” said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and CEO of WEKA.