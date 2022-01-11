Israeli Military Cancels Reservist Drills as Omicron Infections Reach Record Levels

The Israeli military has canceled all drills for reservists until the end of the month as the outbreak of the Omicron variant pushed COVID-19 infection rates to record levels this week.

As of Tuesday, more than 6,380 IDF soldiers, officers, and civilian employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, up from the 5,187 cases recorded on Monday.

At this stage, the new regulations and rate of morbidity have not impacted operational activity, the military said.

The IDF announced a set of measures to maintain operational competency, preserve functional continuity, and protect the health of soldiers, all while slowing the rate and scope of infection. The military will limit leave time for soldiers in combat units through the course of January in order to ensure that it has enough available troops.

On-base soldiers who serve in closed units and are infected with the virus, or have been exposed, will be required to quarantine at a military facility rather than isolate at home.

Ceremonies, gatherings, and events will be limited to a minimum in January and remain closed to civilians. With the exception of critical service providers, civilians will also not be allowed to enter IDF military bases.

Separately, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Tuesday visited Homefront Command’s epidemiological investigations task force, called “Alon,” where he was presented with an action plan for dealing with the spread of the Omicron variant.

“The significance of a people’s army is also to step in and deal with a challenge that requires a broad national effort,” Kochavi said during the visit. “We have a complex task, but as long as we show solidarity and take joint responsibility, I am confident in the ability of the IDF and the Home Front Command to meet this challenging mission.”

The task force at the Alon headquarters is focusing on contact tracing civilians who contracted the virus and those returning from abroad. In collaboration with the Israel Health Ministry and Magen David Adom, the task force is also assisting with tests and sampling, and helping health care providers with the vaccination drive for senior citizens.

Alon’s command center operates a digital system, developed by military intelligence and cyber directorate soldiers, which updates civilians in real time about the status of their tests and provides instructions on how to keep themselves and others safe.