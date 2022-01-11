Tuesday, January 11th | 9 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Urge Senate Leaders to Advance Bipartisan Iron Dome Funding Bill

Italian Catholic, Jewish Leaders Condemn Use of Nazi Flag at Church Funeral

‘Das ist Antisemitismus’: City of Berlin Launches Awareness Campaign to Counter Bias, Hatred Against Jews

Eating Disorders, Depression Increased Among Israeli Teens During Covid-19 Pandemic, Study Finds

China Meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey Foreign Ministers in Quick Order

Israeli Military Cancels Reservist Drills as Omicron Infections Reach Record Levels

Israeli Soldier, 19, Moderately Wounded in Suspected Car-Ramming Attack

Fallen Israeli Soldier’s Sister Denounces Wikipedia Editors for Erasing Brother’s Page

Outrage as BBC Demands Jewish Victims of Baseless Slur Reveal Identities

NY Police Arrest Suspect Behind Brutal Antisemitic Attack on Brooklyn Man Who Wore IDF Sweatshirt

January 11, 2022 4:14 pm
0

Italian Catholic, Jewish Leaders Condemn Use of Nazi Flag at Church Funeral

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative: A supporter of Italy’s far-right Forza Nuova party holds a flag during a demonstration in Rome, Italy November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian Catholic and Jewish leaders on Tuesday condemned as outrageous an episode in which right-wing extremists put a flag with a swastika on a coffin outside a church after a religious funeral and gave Nazi salutes.

Rome’s Catholic archdiocese said in a statement that priests at the parish of St. Lucy in a central Rome neighborhood, including the one who presided at the funeral rite, had no idea of what would happen outside the church on Monday.

Pictures on the internet showed the coffin bearing the body of Alessia Augello, a former member of the right-wing extremist group Forza Nuova, covered by the flag.

The diocese statement called the flag “a horrendous symbol that cannot be reconciled with Christianity” and said the episode was an offensive example of “ideological exploitation” of a religious service.

Related coverage

January 11, 2022 4:15 pm
0

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Urge Senate Leaders to Advance Bipartisan Iron Dome Funding Bill

A coalition of eight Jewish and pro-Israel organizations on Tuesday urged Senate leadership to pass funding to replenish Israel’s defensive...

Police said they were investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Rome’s Jewish community expressed outrage that such events could still happen more than seven decades after the end of World War Two and the fall of Italy’s fascist dictatorship.

“It is unacceptable that a flag with a swastika can still be shown in public in this day and age, especially in a city that saw the deportation of its Jews by the Nazis and their fascist collaborators,” the statement said.

After a raid on Rome’s Jewish neighborhood on Oct. 16, 1943, more than 1,000 of the capital’s Jews were deported, most to the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. Only 16 returned.

The Jewish community statement on Tuesday said the funeral incident was “even more outrageous because it took place in front of a church.”

A similar incident took place outside another Rome church in March of last year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.