Wednesday, January 12th | 10 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Citing Antisemitic Incitement, French Interior Minister Orders Closure of Islamist Mosque in Cannes

Neo-Nazi Sentenced to Prison for Campaign to Intimidate Journalists and Activists Against Antisemitism

Report: Nearly 1 in 3 Israelis Refuse COVID-19 Treatment Pill

British Writer David Baddiel Questions Casting Non-Jews in Jewish Roles Amid Helen Mirren Debate

How Zionists Helped Defeat Segregation

Media Ignores Pro-BDS Congresswoman’s Checkered History on Israel

Shin Bet Reveals Iranian Agent Impersonated Jew Online to Recruit Israeli Women for Espionage

Saudi Arabia Needs More Meat on the Bone of Reforms

Iran, US Lock Horns Over Sanctions Relief, Nuclear Curbs in Vienna Talks

Abbas and Fatah Declare Support and Esteem for Terrorists, Imply Continued Terror Salaries

January 12, 2022 3:14 pm
0

Citing Antisemitic Incitement, French Interior Minister Orders Closure of Islamist Mosque in Cannes

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Photo: Abacus Press / Reuters.

France’s interior minister on Wednesday announced the closure of a mosque in the southern city of Cannes, citing its promotion of antisemitic hate speech.

In an interview with broadcaster CNews, Gérald Darmanin said that the mosque located in the iconic town on the French Riviera had been shut down because of “antisemitic remarks” and “incitement to hatred.” Several Islamist mosques around France have been closed down during the last year as part of a government campaign against radicalism in the Muslim community.

Darmanin said that the mosque in Cannes had also been closed because of its associations with two Islamist associations that were outlawed following the brutal murder of Paris school teacher Samuel Paty in Oct. 2020.

“We are closing one of the mosques in Cannes because we hold it responsible for antisemitic remarks, support for the CCIF (Collective Against Islamophobia in France) and BarakaCity,” Darmanin said.

Related coverage

January 12, 2022 3:08 pm
0

Neo-Nazi Sentenced to Prison for Campaign to Intimidate Journalists and Activists Against Antisemitism

A member of a neo-Nazi group has been sentenced to prison for a campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists and...

Darmanin added that the decision to close the mosque had been made in consultation with the Mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard.

A statement from the Cannes municipality emphasized that the closure “comes after meticulous research by the State services and multiple reports made directly by the municipality of Cannes since 2015.”

The statement noted that “the vast majority of Muslims who frequent this very old mosque do not share its orientation; some also alerted us.” It expressed hope that “new leaders respectful of the French Republic and the country” would emerge, allowing the mosque to reopen.

According to the interior ministry, of more than 2,500 Muslim centers of worship in France, 70 are considered to be “radicalized.” More than 20 of these have been closed or had their operations temporarily suspended under French government regulations to counter extremism.

Since 2013, there have been 293 deaths resulting from 50 attacks in France by Islamist terrorists, according to research conducted by Fondapol, a Paris-based think-tank.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.