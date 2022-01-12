Wednesday, January 12th | 10 Shevat 5782

January 12, 2022 9:35 am
Israeli Expert Urges Better Disaster Readiness Following Cyprus Quake

The flag of Cyprus. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The magnitude 6.6 earthquake that shook Cyprus early on Tuesday morning, and which was felt throughout Israel, again raised the question of the Jewish state’s preparedness for major tremors.

This was the second tremor to reverberate across the Mediterranean in three weeks, with the previous one, magnitude 5.7, hitting Crete on Dec. 29.

Israel is one of the countries located along the Great Rift Valley — a series of contiguous geographic trenches running approximately 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) from the Middle East in the north to Mozambique in the south. The area is seismically active, and features volcanoes, hot springs, geysers and frequent earthquakes.

Professor Zohar Gvirtzman, who heads the Geological Survey of Israel, a public-sector organization that advises the government on all aspects of geoscience, told Channel 12 on Tuesday that while there is no reason to panic, attention should be paid to the recent quakes.

