Thursday, January 13th | 11 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Emma Watson Is Not Antisemitic, But Questions About Her Palestinian ‘Solidarity’ Remain

Republican Congressman Apologizes for Comparison of COVID-19 Protocols With Nazi-Era ‘Health Pass’

Washington Post Uses Piece About Israeli Cinema to Demonize the Jewish State

Normalizing Terrorism? Irish Times Reimagines Mahmoud Abbas as Man of Peace, Israel as Obstacle to Two-State Solution

Getting Away with Murder: The Campaign to End Kuwait’s Honor Crimes Law

Denmark Accuses Russia, China, Iran of Arctic Espionage Threat

German Court Sentences Syrian to Life in Prison for Crimes Against Humanity

Israel-Based Trigo Piloting Frictionless Stores With Largest US Supermarket Co-Op

Commanders in Exile: Gazan Faction Heads Quit the Strip

Hamas: ‘IDF-Trained Dolphin’ Equipped With ‘Device’ is Fishing for Information

January 13, 2022 8:55 am
0

Iran’s Foreign Minister and Chief of Hamas Meet in Qatar

avatar by JNS.org

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh attends a groundbreaking ceremony for the Rafah Medical Complex in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 23, 2019. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.org – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Doha on Tuesday.

According to a report published in Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the foreign minister said Tehran condemns “the child-killing Israeli regime” that the West supports.

Amir-Abdollahian also slammed Israel for what he said were “brutal crimes of the Zionist occupiers in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.”

He also stressed Tehran’s complete support for the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people and resistance groups against “the occupation of the Zionist regime.”

Haniyeh thanked Iran for its support for the Palestinians and called for a united front of Islamic, Arab and other countries against Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.