Iran’s Foreign Minister and Chief of Hamas Meet in Qatar

JNS.org – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Doha on Tuesday.

According to a report published in Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the foreign minister said Tehran condemns “the child-killing Israeli regime” that the West supports.

Amir-Abdollahian also slammed Israel for what he said were “brutal crimes of the Zionist occupiers in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.”

He also stressed Tehran’s complete support for the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people and resistance groups against “the occupation of the Zionist regime.”