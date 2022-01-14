Friday, January 14th | 13 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic Fliers Linking Jews to ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ Found at Seven Santa Monica Public Schools

Report: Prosecutors Believe Netanyahu Will Agree to Plea Deal

Portugal Opens Inquiry Into Roman Abramovich’s Citizenship

Bizarre Iranian Video Imagines Trump’s ‘Assassination’

Halkbank Prosecution Put on Hold Pending US Supreme Court Appeal

Six CUNY Professors Sue Faculty Union Over ‘Antisemitic, Anti-Israel’ Positions

Packing Poetry and Lesson Plans, Israel’s Next Astronaut Gears Up for Record-Breaking Space Mission

‘They Are Lying’: French Parliamentary Inquiry Into Antisemitic Murder of Sarah Halimi Ends in Disarray

Head of Major Israeli Talent Agency Explains Israel’s Global Success in Television

UAE-Backed Forces Enter Central Yemen Fray as UN Warns of Military Escalation

January 14, 2022 2:50 pm
0

Bizarre Iranian Video Imagines Trump’s ‘Assassination’

avatar by i24 News

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran, Iran June 4, 2021. Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News –  The website of Iran’s supreme leader on Thursday published an animated video showing a robot activating a drone strike to assassinate former US president Donald Trump in revenge for the killing of a revered Iranian general.

Related coverage

January 14, 2022 12:20 pm
0

UAE-Backed Forces Enter Central Yemen Fray as UN Warns of Military Escalation

Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have joined coalition troops fighting the Houthi movement around the central city...

The video marked the second anniversary of the January 3, 2020 killing of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

The video shows Trump in a familiar pose on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate, being targeted by a drone strike.

A caption reads “Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price.”

Last week Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the 51 Americans were targeted for “their role in the terrorist crime by the United States against the martyred General Qassem Soleimani and his companions and the promotion of terrorism and violations of fundamental human rights.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.