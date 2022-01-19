NYPD Seeking Woman Who Spat on Jewish 8-Year-Old, Made Antisemitic Comments

New York police are searching for a suspect caught on camera spitting at a group of Jewish children in Brooklyn after allegedly making antisemitic remarks.

The incident happened last Friday afternoon, the NYPD said, at 4017 Avenue P, in the Marine Park neighborhood.

“A female approached an 8-year-old male along with two other children, made anti-Jewish statements and then spat on the child and fled on foot,” the NYPD Hate Crime task force said Tuesday, releasing a photo of the suspect.

On 1/14/22, at approx. 12:35 PM, in front of 4017 Avenue P, @NYPD63Pct, a female approached an 8-year-old male along with two other children, made anti-Jewish statements and then spat on the child and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported. Police said the suspect is believed to be in her 20s, stands at 5’3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She was seen wearing an orange hoodie, black leggings and black boots.

They have asked anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline or visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.