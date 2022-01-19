Wednesday, January 19th | 17 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

NYPD Seeking Woman Who Spat on Jewish 8-Year-Old, Made Antisemitic Comments

US Ambassador to UN Calls on Israel to Refrain From Evictions

Israel Offered to Broker Russia-Ukraine Mediation Summit in Jerusalem: Report

‘Nothing Compares to This’: Survivors Denounce Online ‘Trivialization’ of Holocaust Found in Study

Media Darling HRW Ignores Palestinian Repression, Calls for Ending Aid to Israel

Convicted Murderer of 5 People Has Tournament Named After Him at Birzeit University

False Sheikh Jarrah Controversy: Media, Diplomats Slam Israel for Implementing Court Ruling in Order to Build Special Needs School

Kazakhstan, Like Ukraine, Spotlights the Waning Effect of the Rule of Law

Jailed French Tourist to Appear in Iran Court on Spying Charges, Says Lawyer

IDF Must Not Hesitate to Probe Friendly-Fire Tragedy

January 19, 2022 3:19 pm
0

NYPD Seeking Woman Who Spat on Jewish 8-Year-Old, Made Antisemitic Comments

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Surveillance footage of the suspect in the Jan. 14, 2022 attack on Jewish children in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: NYPD

New York police are searching for a suspect caught on camera spitting at a group of Jewish children in Brooklyn after allegedly making antisemitic remarks.

The incident happened last Friday afternoon, the NYPD said, at 4017 Avenue P, in the Marine Park neighborhood.

“A female approached an 8-year-old male along with two other children, made anti-Jewish statements and then spat on the child and fled on foot,” the NYPD Hate Crime task force said Tuesday, releasing a photo of the suspect.

No injuries were reported. Police said the suspect is believed to be in her 20s, stands at 5’3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She was seen wearing an orange hoodie, black leggings and black boots.

They have asked anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline or visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.