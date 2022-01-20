Hamas, Fatah Delegations in Algeria to Discuss ‘Palestinian National Unity’

JNS.org – A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Algeria as part of the country’s attempts to foster Palestinian unity, Turkish broadcaster TRT World reported on Tuesday.

The delegation was received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Consisting of senior Hamas members of the political bureau, the delegation was joined by Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh, who arrived earlier in the North African state from Qatar.

“We appreciate the Algerian role in supporting the Palestinian cause and hosting Palestinian factions with [the] insistence on achieving reconciliation and ending division status,” said a Hamas spokesperson, according to the report.

On Saturday, a Fatah delegation representing Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas arrived for talks with Algerian officials.