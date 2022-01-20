Israel Film Archive Makes Thousands of Titles Accessible Through New Website

The Jerusalem Cinematheque’s Israel Film Archive has made its collection of original Israeli narratives and documentary films accessible to viewers from around the world with the launch of a new website announced on Thursday.

The archive, which preserves Israeli works from the late 19th century onwards, began seven years ago to digitize its rare film and video footage, some of which was stored for years in tin cans and never previously seen by the public. Its catalog, which includes 8,000 topics and 4,000 figures, is now available for viewing on a new website where users can look up public figures, dates, or landmarks. The works are translated, tagged, and searchable in English and Hebrew.

The director of the Israel Film Archive, Noa Regev, said the project aimed to transform it “into a digital cultural institution accessible to everyone everywhere.”

“The new platform will no doubt serve researchers, filmmakers, culture and history buffs, students, and anyone looking to locate cinematic materials from their personal history,” Regev added.

Related coverage Food fight? Kosher Restaurant in New Jersey Targeted With Bad Reviews by Anti-Israel Activists JNS.org - Online restaurant reviews are the latest battleground for anti-Israel activists who have recently targeted a kosher eatery in...