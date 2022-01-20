Unreported: PA Prioritizes Life of Palestinian Terrorist Over Palestinian Child

Virtually all major news outlets have covered the case of Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, who recently ended his hunger strike after some 140 days. According to the Israeli Security Agency, Abu Hawash — a member of the US-designated Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group — was arrested in October 2020 due to “involvement in terror activity.”

The Abu Hawash story garnered international attention, with articles being published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and numerous other mainstream publications. Many articles cited Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who claimed to have sent “letters to all international and human rights entities and institutions to put pressure on Israel to speed up his release.”

But while the media widely covered a Palestinian detainee’s hunger strike and the PA’s advocacy on his behalf, the fate of a child from the Gaza Strip was entirely ignored.

A video on the story is below:

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.