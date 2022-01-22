Oscar-Winning Actors to Star in New Series About WeWork

i24 News – Oscar-winning heavyweights Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway will star in a new mini-series about Adam Neumann, the founder of WeWork, and his wife Rebekah.

In the Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed,” Leto will sport an Israeli accent to take on the role of the charismatic, risk-taking entrepreneur Adam, alongside Hathaway as his wife.

“It’s got all the characters you want to see in the best arc,” i24NEWS cultural contributor Carmit Levite said.

“It’s almost Macbethian with the rise and fall of… a very interesting human being.”

An official trailer released on Wednesday offers a glimpse into Leto’s interpretation of the native Israeli.

The commercial real estate firm WeWork was founded in 2010, and was one of the United States’ hottest startups, at one point valued at almost $50 billion.

But after initially filing to go public in 2019, the company became “besieged with criticism over its governance, business model, and ability to turn a profit,” as described in a Wall Street Journal article.

“The business perspective is unbelievable. At the head of this incredible initiative is Adam Neumann, this meat-banning, weed-smoking… person who has this crazy idea of living forever,” said Levite.

The trailer comes a week after controversy sparked over Helen Mirren’s role as former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in an upcoming biopic about the leader.

Some members of the Jewish community voiced their disapproval of a non-Jew playing a Jewish figure, amid a cultural revolution in the fair representation of minorities in Hollywood.

“We are known as the Startup Nation. This is an Israeli-born person who made it to Silicon Valley,” Levite told i24NEWS.

“It’s really connected to what Israel is made of.”

The first three episodes of “WeCrashed” will be available from March 18, with the additional five episodes airing every week on Fridays until April 22.