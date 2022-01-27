Report: 54 Palestinian Terror Attacks Took Place in Israel in 2021, Up From Prior Year

JNS.org – The total number of Palestinian terror attacks in 2021 reached 54, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center.

It said that despite incidents related to Israel’s 11-day conflict last May with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the scope of terrorism in the West Bank and Jerusalem remained similar to that of past years going back to 2017.

By comparison, 40 attacks were carried out in 2020, while 34 were recorded in 2019 and 55 in 2018.

Three Israeli civilians were murdered in attacks during 2021 while 34 were injured. Twenty of the attacks occurred in Greater Jerusalem, and one took place in Jaffa.

Knife attacks increased — 30 incidents were recorded compared to 19 in 2020, while 12 shootings and eight vehicle ramming attacks took place, noted the report. Three attacks combined multiple means of assault.