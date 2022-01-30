Herzog in UAE Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed

i24 News – Israel’s President Isaac Herzog spent over two hours on Sunday with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shortly after arriving in the United Arab Emirates for a historic trip.

“We are sending a message to the entire region that there is an alternative of peace and living together, and that the sons and daughters of Abraham can reside and dwell together in peaceful coexistence for the benefit of humanity,” Herzog said during the visit to the royal palace in Abu Dhabi. “Peace brings with it prosperity, progress and growth.”

Herzog is on a two-day swing to the Gulf state with his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog.

They will meet with senior UAE officials, business leaders and representatives of the Jewish community.

It marks the first time an Israeli president has visited the UAE and comes more than a year after the normalization of relations between the two countries as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

For his part, the crown prince thanked Israel for standing with Emiratis following the recent Houthi-claimed terrorist attacks.

“I would like to thank you for your stance regarding the recent terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE,” he said. “It is a stance that demonstrates our common view of the threats to regional stability and peace, particularly those posed by militias and terrorist forces, as well as our shared understanding of the importance of taking a firm stance against them.”

The crown prince continued: “Through peace, we in the UAE, Israel and the wider region, can direct resources and capabilities towards serving our nations and paving the way for a better tomorrow.”