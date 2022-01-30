Sunday, January 30th | 28 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

NATO Chief Says No Plans to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine If Russia Invades

Macron Tells Iran’s Raisi Nuclear Talks Need to Speed Up

Israel Supports UAE Security Needs, President Says on First Visit

The Israeli Startup Treating the Silent Theft of Sight

Herzog in UAE Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed

The Masks Come Off on the Path to a Nuclear Deal

What the Row Over Caricatures of Yasser Arafat Tells Us About Palestinian Politics

The Problem With Affirmative-Action Justice

Presbyterian Leader Targets US Jews

Biden Should Beware of Russia and Qatar

January 30, 2022 9:12 am
0

Herzog in UAE Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed

avatar by i24 News

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog meets with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on January 30, 2022. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO

i24 News – Israel’s President Isaac Herzog spent over two hours on Sunday with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shortly after arriving in the United Arab Emirates for a historic trip.

“We are sending a message to the entire region that there is an alternative of peace and living together, and that the sons and daughters of Abraham can reside and dwell together in peaceful coexistence for the benefit of humanity,” Herzog said during the visit to the royal palace in Abu Dhabi. “Peace brings with it prosperity, progress and growth.”

Herzog is on a two-day swing to the Gulf state with his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog.

They will meet with senior UAE officials, business leaders and representatives of the Jewish community.

Related coverage

January 30, 2022 9:33 am
0

Israel Supports UAE Security Needs, President Says on First Visit

Israel's president said his country supports the United Arab Emirates’ security needs and seeks stronger regional ties during the first...

It marks the first time an Israeli president has visited the UAE and comes more than a year after the normalization of relations between the two countries as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

For his part, the crown prince thanked Israel for standing with Emiratis following the recent Houthi-claimed terrorist attacks.

“I would like to thank you for your stance regarding the recent terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE,” he said. “It is a stance that demonstrates our common view of the threats to regional stability and peace, particularly those posed by militias and terrorist forces, as well as our shared understanding of the importance of taking a firm stance against them.”

The crown prince continued: “Through peace, we in the UAE, Israel and the wider region, can direct resources and capabilities towards serving our nations and paving the way for a better tomorrow.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.