Monday, January 31st | 29 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Herzog at Expo 2020 Dubai: In Israel, ‘The Impossible is a Tantalizing Challenge’

First Permanent Holocaust Exhibit Comes to Muslim-Majority Indonesia

Yeshiva University Unveils $50,000 Sacks Book Prize to Inspire Jewish Thought

Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Setting Aside 1.8% of Shares for Social Causes

Biden to Talk Iran, Ukraine Energy Shock With Qatar’s Emir: US Officials

Esther Pollard, Wife of Israeli Spy Jonathan Pollard, Dies

Israel Weighs Ending Negative COVID-19 Test Requirements for Incoming Flights: Report

UAE Intercepts a Houthi Missile as Israeli President Visits

Suspect Arrested in Swastika Vandalism of DC’s Union Station

Holocaust Survivor Ordered to Pay Legal Fees of Demonstrators Who Harassed Ann Arbor Congregation

January 31, 2022 9:04 am
0

First Permanent Holocaust Exhibit Comes to Muslim-Majority Indonesia

avatar by JNS.org

Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yad Vashem opened the first permanent exhibition in Indonesia about the Nazi genocide of Jews during World War II, reported Ynet.

It is one of Yad Vashem’s “Ready2Print” exhibitions aimed at promoting dialogue about the Holocaust in museums, educational and community centers and places of worship around the world.

This particular exhibit, which opened on Thursday at Shaar HaShamayim Synagogue on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, is called “The Holocaust: How Was It Humanly Possible?”

According to the Yad Vashem website, the exhibit “deals with major historical aspects of the Holocaust, beginning with Jewish life in pre-Holocaust Europe and ending with the liberation of Nazi concentration and extermination camps across the continent.” It also documents the “remarkable return to life of the survivors.”

Related coverage

January 28, 2022 1:42 pm
0

Barnes & Nobles Removes From Website Copies of Notorious Antisemitic Text Claiming Jews Seek World Domination

The Barnes & Nobles bookseller removed from its website earlier this week copies of an infamous antisemitic text that falsely...

Richelle Budd Caplan, a representative of the International School for Holocaust Studies at Yad Vashem, took part in the exhibit’s opening ceremony via video.

Israel has no official diplomatic relations with Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world. Still, Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said that “we will be happy to open an exhibition wherever there’s interest in the memory of the Holocaust and its commemoration, and all the more so in the largest Muslim country in the world.”

He added: “We see great importance in physically presenting Yad Vashem’s knowledge and content outside … Jerusalem, and we are happy to cover new grounds like Indonesia.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.