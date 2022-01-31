Monday, January 31st | 30 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

PA: Blinken Tells Abbas US Committed to Reopening Consulate

NJ Snow Plow Operator Suspended After Intentionally Spraying Orthodox Jews With Snow

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Spar With Whoopi Goldberg for Asserting ‘the Holocaust Isn’t About Race’

Anti-Zionist Students at UChicago Urge Boycott of Classes on Israel, Israeli Fellows

Israeli Study: Vaccinated Parents Lower Chances of Children Getting Coronavirus

Golda Meir’s Teenage Home in Colorado Rededicated as Center for Jewish Learning

Acclaimed Holocaust Novel ‘Maus’ Tops Best Seller Lists After Tennessee School District Ban

Chicago Synagogues, Jewish School, Kosher Shops Targeted in Weekend String of Vandalism

France to Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works of Art to Jewish Owners, Including Chagall, Klimt Paintings

Human Beings Are Not Basically Bad or Good, We Choose

January 31, 2022 4:59 pm
0

NJ Snow Plow Operator Suspended After Intentionally Spraying Orthodox Jews With Snow

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Two Orthodox Jewish men walking to religious services before being covered in snow by a snowplow operator. Photo Credit: Twitter.

A New Jersey snowplow operator has been suspended for intentionally blasting two Orthodox Jews with snow as he drove past them on Saturday in Lakewood, a local outlet reported.

On Sunday, Waste Management (WM), one of the largest sanitation companies in the US, said employee Donny Larmann was off duty when the incident was filmed and posted to his Facebook page, along with the comment, “This one’s for you JC.”

“The hateful conduct depicted in this video is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of inclusion and diversity we hold as a company,” WM said on Twitter. “The employee is suspended while we investigate the incident, but we can confirm that this behavior will not be tolerated from any WM employee and we will not employ those who act in this way.”

In the footage shared on social media, Larmann is shown spotting the two men and powering on his plow’s blades as he approached them, brimming with laughter as it covered them with snow.

Related coverage

January 31, 2022 4:06 pm
0

Anti-Zionist Students at UChicago Urge Boycott of Classes on Israel, Israeli Fellows

An anti-Zionist student group at the University of Chicago implored students last week to boycott courses about Israel and Israeli...

Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles told The Lakewood Scoop, which first reported the story, that the footage left him “appalled and shaken.”

“Not only was it cruel but it was also incredibly stupid and dangerous,” Coles said, noting that the plow could have propelled ice chunks that would have seriously injured or killed the victims. “I am glad to know our police department is taking this as the serious incident it is.”

The outlet noted that the clip was also posted on Facebook, and then deleted, by Brandon Ebbs, the plow’s passenger who filmed the video.

“We are absolutely disgusted by this video footage which appears to show a snow plow operator intentionally and callously targeting two Orthodox Jewish men,” ADL New York/New Jersey tweeted in response to the incident. “This conduct is as dangerous as it is disturbing and we urge the victims to file a report with the Lakewood Police Department.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.