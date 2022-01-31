‘The View’ Co-Hosts Spar With Whoopi Goldberg for Asserting ‘the Holocaust Isn’t About Race’

Whoopi Goldberg received pushback on Monday from her fellow co-hosts on “The View” after repeatedly insisting on the morning talk show that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. The Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg stated on air.

The exchange came during a discussion on a Tennessee school district’s decision to remove “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum because of the book’s “inappropriate language” and illustrated nudity.

“I’m surprised that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity,” Goldberg said. “I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of 6 million people, but that didn’t bother you?”

After co-host Ana Navarro brought up a Florida bill that could prevent conversations in schools that makes students feel uncomfortable about race or gender, Sunny Hostin wondered if Holocaust education could eventually be banned all together, Fox News reported.

“It’s not about race,” Goldberg then said about the Holocaust, before Joy Behar interrupted, telling the Oscar-winning actress that the Nazis “considered Jews a different race.” Goldberg again argued that Adolf Hitler’s Final Solution was “not about race.” She said, “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”

When Navarro explained that the Holocaust was “about a white supremacist going after Jews and Gypsies,” Goldberg said, “But these are two white groups of people.” Her comment prompted co-host Sara Haines to point out that the Nazis “didn’t see them as white,” while Behar noted that the Nazis also targeted black people.

“But you’re missing the point. You’re missing the point,” Goldberg argued. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, or white, cause black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

She continued: “So is it — if you are uncomfortable if you hear about ‘Maus,’ should you be worried — should your child say, ‘Oh my God, I wonder if that’s me?’ No. That’s not what they’re going to say. They’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to be like that.’ Most kids, they don’t want to be cruel.”

Navarro afterwards noted the outrage against those who compare COVID-19 vaccination cards to the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis, arguing, “So it is necessary for kids to learn about the Holocaust.”

“To learn about man’s inhumanity to man, however it exposes itself,” Goldberg added, before the show went to commercial break.