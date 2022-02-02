Wednesday, February 2nd | 1 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Holocaust Remembrance: Responsibilities for All Society

Israel Participates in Huge US Mideast Naval Exercise Alongside Saudi, Oman

‘A Textbook Case of Hate Crime’: Chicago Man Held for Spate of Antisemitic Vandalism

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ for Two Weeks After Saying Holocaust Was ‘Not About Race’

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Arrives in Bahrain for Unprecedented Visit

Pro-Israel Group in Complaint: Virginia School District Fails to Act Against Anti-Jewish Issues

Military Court Convicts Hamas Cell Commander for 2019 Soldier-Student’s Murder

1.5-Million-Year-Old Human Vertebra Uncovered in Israel’s Jordan Valley

Suspected Oil Spill Detected Off Netanya Coast

Israeli Tech Unicorns Are Coming to the Super Bowl

February 2, 2022 10:58 am
0

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Arrives in Bahrain for Unprecedented Visit

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain on Feb. 2, 2022. Photo: Elad Malka / Israeli Ministry of Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in Bahrain on Wednesday in the first such visit by an Israeli defense minister to the Gulf country, the ministry said Wednesday.

Israel and Bahrain normalized relations in September 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the US.

Gantz was greeted by Bahraini counterpart Abdulla bin Hasan Al Nuaimi, and is expected to meet Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to sign an agreement on defense cooperation, according to Israeli media.

In another significant development, Gantz’s plane flew through Saudi airspace in order to reach Bahrain. The visit also marks the first time an Israeli Air Force plane has officially landed in the Gulf country, Gantz’s office said.

Related coverage

February 2, 2022 9:53 am
0

Military Court Convicts Hamas Cell Commander for 2019 Soldier-Student’s Murder

JNS.org - An Israeli military court on Monday convicted a Hamas cell leader for the murder of Israeli teen Dvir...

The Israeli defense chief’s visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, after the Iran-supported Houthi terrorist group in Yemen launched a rocket attack on the UAE earlier this week during a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The US announced Wednesday that it is sending fighter planes and a guided missile destroyer to assist the UAE in the wake of the attack. Another Houthi missile strike the week prior targeted a UAE air base.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.