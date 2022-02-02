Wednesday, February 2nd | 2 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz Says Israel Offered Assistance to Lebanon’s Army

‘Don’t Encourage Antisemitism’: German Government and Politicians Blast Amnesty International’s ‘Apartheid’ Report on Israel

Ex-UCLA Philosophy Lecturer Arrested for Antisemitic, Racist Threats of Mass Shooting

Artists Felt Unsafe, ‘Pressured’ as BDS Activists Targeted Sydney Festival, Director Says

Jewish Umbrella Group Asks Publisher to Pull Anne Frank Book

Israel’s Cannabis Industry Pushes for Legalization: ‘The Market Would be Unlimited’

Holocaust Remembrance: Responsibilities for All Society

It’s Time to Get Tough with Tehran

The Curse of Iranian Soccer: Politics

Amnesty International Creates New Definition of ‘Apartheid’ to Call for ‘Dismantling’ of Israel

February 2, 2022 2:40 pm
0

Jewish Umbrella Group Asks Publisher to Pull Anne Frank Book

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

View of the entrance of the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands November 21, 2018. Picture taken November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

The main umbrella group for Europe’s national Jewish communities urged HarperCollins to pull a book that suggests a Jewish notary betrayed Anne Frank, saying it had tarnished the teenage diarist’s memory and the dignity of Holocaust survivors.

The US-based publisher released the English language edition of “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation”, by Rosemary Sullivan, on Jan 18.

It caused a sensation by naming Arnold van den Bergh as the main suspect in exposing the family’s hideout to the Nazis. Independent researchers subsequently criticized the book’s findings.

Its Dutch publisher Ambo Anthos this week suspended printing and apologized, saying it had questions about the methodology behind the conclusions, according to an internal email seen by Reuters..

Related coverage

February 2, 2022 4:05 pm
0

Ex-UCLA Philosophy Lecturer Arrested for Antisemitic, Racist Threats of Mass Shooting

Police in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday arrested a former University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) postdoctoral fellow for threatening to commit...

HarperCollins, a subsidiary of News Corp, did not respond to several requests for comment. Ambo Anthos declined to comment.

The Brussels-based European Jewish Congress, which represents 42 national communities, called on HarperCollins to consider removing the book and distance itself from its “potentially incendiary claim … at a time when anti-Semitism and the denial and distortion of the Holocaust are on the rise.”

“In our view, the publication …has deeply hurt the memory of Anne Frank, as well as the dignity of the survivors and the victims of the Holocaust,” EJC President Moshe Kantor wrote to HarperCollins CEO Brian Murray on Feb. 1, in a letter seen by Reuters.

Anne’s diary about life in hiding has been translated into 60 languages.

She and seven other Jews were discovered in August 1944 after they had evaded capture for nearly two years in a secret annex above a canalside warehouse in Amsterdam. All were deported and Anne died in the Bergen Belsen camp at age 15.

Sullivan’s book details the conclusions of a six-year investigation led by a retired US FBI agent into the mystery of how the Nazis found them.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.