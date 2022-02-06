Bennett: Region Will Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for New Iran Nuclear Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Sunday that a new nuclear deal with Iran based on current parameters “will damage the ability to deal with the nuclear program” and potentially destabilize the region, ahead of a discussion with US President Joe Biden on the negotiations.

“The greatest threat against the State of Israel is Iran,” Bennett said at the government’s weekly cabinet meeting. “As the government, we are responsible for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program and, of course, we are monitoring the Vienna talks” between Iran, the United States, and other world powers.

“Our position is well-known and clear: An agreement — according to the apparent terms — will damage the ability to deal with the nuclear program,” he said.

Bennett added, “Whoever thinks that an agreement will increase stability is mistaken. It will temporarily delay enrichment but all of us in the region will pay a heavy, disproportionate price for it.”

“In recent weeks, precisely during the negotiations, Iran is increasing its aggression and repeatedly using terrorism in the region, as you all have seen,” he remarked. “This is how you conduct negotiations, Tehran-style.”

Touching on the possibility of Israeli military action against Iran’s nuclear program, Bennett said, “We are currently closing gaps and building up Israel’s military strength for years and even decades to come. Israel will maintain freedom of action in any case, with or without an agreement.”

Later on Sunday, Bennett spoke with US President Joe Biden about “growing Iranian aggression and the steps to block the Iranian nuclear program,” his office said.

Bennett invited Biden to visit Israel and extended congratulations on the recent US operation that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, The two leaders also discussed the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported on Saturday that Israeli officials are increasingly concerned that talks in Vienna could result in an agreement leaving Iran only months away from a nuclear weapon.

The Israel-US strategic forum on the Iran nuclear issue has met twice in the past month alone, indicating urgency on the part of the officials.

Kan reported American sources saying that a breakout time to a nuclear weapon of months is better than a breakout time of only weeks, “as would happen if a deal is not signed.”