Tuesday, February 8th | 7 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Reuters Confused About Own Ties to Journalism Institution That Awarded Fellowship to Terrorist-glorifying Palestinian Writer

Palestinian Authority Repeatedly Vows to Continue ‘Pay-for-Slay’ Terror Rewards

Emirati Rapprochement with Iran Causes Concern Amid Attacks

Jewish Groups Urge UN Not to Use ‘False Claims’ of Amnesty Report Against Israel

Homeland Security Dept. Warns of Extremism After Texas Synagogue Attack, Bomb Threats in Colleges

Israeli Nanotech Startup Gauzy Raises $60 Million, Acquires France’s Vision Systems

Israel’s Future Submarines Seen as Key Development Towards Regional Naval Ascendency

West Bank: Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinian Militants

Turkey Says It Will Not Abandon Palestinian Support for Closer Ties to Israel

Family Reunification Bill for Palestinian Spouses Passes First Reading in Knesset

February 8, 2022 11:39 am
0

Palestinian Authority Repeatedly Vows to Continue ‘Pay-for-Slay’ Terror Rewards

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

Esther Horgen, the Israeli mother of six killed in a suspected terror attack near her Tal Menashe home. Photo: Courtesy of the family.

Despite international criticism and the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s alleged financial crisis, the PA continues to defend its “Pay-for-Slay” rewards, vowing to the imprisoned terrorists and the families of dead terrorist “martyrs” that they will get paid.

Only four days ago, PA Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina reiterated that the PA, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, will “continue the constant and ongoing battle over the salaries.”

“The battle over the salaries” refers to Israel’s Anti “Pay-for-Slay” Law to deduct PA terror salaries from its payments to the PA, as well as to foreign governments’ decisions to withdraw or withhold aid to the PA unless the PA abolishes its policy of rewarding terrorists for attacking and murdering Israelis. Specifically, the US has passed the Taylor Force Act, which cuts almost all funding to the PA if it continues paying salaries to terrorists and allowances to families of “martyrs.”

On the same day, official PA TV resumed broadcasting footage showing Abbas making the same promise — that the last penny in the PA coffers is earmarked for the terrorists:

PA TV narrator: “Armed with the power of the right, adhering to the national principles, defying the political pressures, defending Jerusalem … Despite the blackmail, he defends the right of the Martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners.”

Mahmoud Abbas: “A blessing is sent to our loyal Martyrs, our prisoners, and their families who are standing firm and bearing their suffering with patience. We say to them, to the families of the Martyrs, that we will defend their rights regardless of the price we’ll have to pay. I won’t submit to what Israel has requested. I won’t submit. Even if I’m left with one penny, I’ll pay it to the families of the Martyrs, to the prisoners, and to the wounded, and I won’t withhold this from them.”

Palestinian Media Watch repeatedly exposes the promises of PA leaders that terror rewards are untouchable, and will continue no matter what.

That’s the real reason why there is no peace in Israel.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.