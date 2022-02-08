Palestinian Authority Repeatedly Vows to Continue ‘Pay-for-Slay’ Terror Rewards

Despite international criticism and the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s alleged financial crisis, the PA continues to defend its “Pay-for-Slay” rewards, vowing to the imprisoned terrorists and the families of dead terrorist “martyrs” that they will get paid.

Only four days ago, PA Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina reiterated that the PA, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, will “continue the constant and ongoing battle over the salaries.”

“The battle over the salaries” refers to Israel’s Anti “Pay-for-Slay” Law to deduct PA terror salaries from its payments to the PA, as well as to foreign governments’ decisions to withdraw or withhold aid to the PA unless the PA abolishes its policy of rewarding terrorists for attacking and murdering Israelis. Specifically, the US has passed the Taylor Force Act, which cuts almost all funding to the PA if it continues paying salaries to terrorists and allowances to families of “martyrs.”

On the same day, official PA TV resumed broadcasting footage showing Abbas making the same promise — that the last penny in the PA coffers is earmarked for the terrorists:

PA TV narrator: “Armed with the power of the right, adhering to the national principles, defying the political pressures, defending Jerusalem … Despite the blackmail, he defends the right of the Martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners.” Mahmoud Abbas: “A blessing is sent to our loyal Martyrs, our prisoners, and their families who are standing firm and bearing their suffering with patience. We say to them, to the families of the Martyrs, that we will defend their rights regardless of the price we’ll have to pay. I won’t submit to what Israel has requested. I won’t submit. Even if I’m left with one penny, I’ll pay it to the families of the Martyrs, to the prisoners, and to the wounded, and I won’t withhold this from them.”

Palestinian Media Watch repeatedly exposes the promises of PA leaders that terror rewards are untouchable, and will continue no matter what.

That’s the real reason why there is no peace in Israel.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.