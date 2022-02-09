Bennett Reportedly Urged Biden Not to Sign Iran Nuke Deal: ‘Nothing Will Happen If You Don’t’

Wednesday, February 9th | 8 Adar I 5782

February 9, 2022 1:50 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chat during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged US President Joe Biden not to sign a new nuclear agreement with Iran during a phone call on Sunday, Axios reported Wednesday.

Negotiations are currently underway in Vienna between Iran, the US, and world powers on a possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, from which former president Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

According to unnamed Israeli and American officials, Bennett told Biden that Iran would not necessarily step up its nuclear program without a deal, and that the lifting of sanctions on the Islamic Republic will jump-start its sponsorship of terrorism and destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

“Nothing will happen if you don’t sign it,” Bennett said, according to the report.

Biden replied that it is unclear if a deal will be signed, according to the sources, and said that Washington will not back down from its basic demands for limits on Iran’s nuclear program.

Despite Bennett’s opposition to a deal, the call was friendly and warm, the sources added, in contrast to tense discussions between former President Barack Obama and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the original 2015 accord.

Bennett, the sources said, is determined to maintain good ties with the administration, regardless of any divergent views.

