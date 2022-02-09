Wednesday, February 9th | 8 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hassan Nasrallah Declares War With Iran ‘Will Blow Up Entire Region’

Israel Business Jet ‘Identified With Mossad’ Lands in Qatar

Israel Strikes Syria in Response to Anti-Aircraft Fire

Bennett Warns of New Maritime Threats, Commends Joint Naval Exercises With US

Alabama Jewish Groups Respond to ‘Inappropriate’ Display of Nazi Salute in Classroom

Antisemitism Envoy Nominee Lipstadt Attacks Branding of Israel as ‘Apartheid’ State During Senate Confirmation Hearing

Netflix Partners With Israeli Film School to Cultivate New Talent

Children Find it Harder to Recognize People Wearing Masks, Israeli-Canadian Study Finds

California Honda Dealership Fires Employee for Posing as a ‘Member of the Tribe’ to Sell Cars

Jimmy Carr Says ‘I’m Going Down Swinging,’ Blasts ‘Cancel Culture’ Amid Holocaust Joke Controversy

February 9, 2022 9:01 am
0

Hassan Nasrallah Declares War With Iran ‘Will Blow Up Entire Region’

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is seen addressing supporters, in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Reuters.

JNS.org – Iran itself and not its allies will “forcefully retaliate against any Israeli strike” against it, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah told Iranian media in an interview aired on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Iranian-based Arabic news channel Al-Alam, in comments translated by the Lebanese news site Naharnet, Nasrallah said that “Iran is a strong regional state, and any war with it will blow up the entire region.”

Nasrallah also claimed that Hezbollah’s precision-guided missiles are scattered all over Lebanon, so Israel would need to launch a full-scale war to destroy them, according to i24News, based in Israel.

The terror chief boasted that Israeli drone flights over Lebanon have ceased “due to the superiority of Hezbollah’s air defenses,” reported i24News.

Related coverage

February 9, 2022 8:57 am
0

Israel Business Jet ‘Identified With Mossad’ Lands in Qatar

JNS.org - An Israeli business jet “identified with the Mossad and which carried out missions for it in recent months”...

Nasrallah said he was not “concerned” about “technical discussions” on marking out maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.