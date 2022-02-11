Assassination Attempt of Israeli in Turkey Thwarted: Report

i24 News – Intelligence forces in Turkey and Israel foiled an assassination attempt on Israeli businessman Yair Geller, Israel’s Kan broadcaster reported Friday.

According to the report, this was done by Iran in response to the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020, as well as a means an attempt hinder possible normalization between Ankara and Jerusalem.

Geller owns an engineering company specializing in aerospace technology, Turkish reports state that he is known for “his global success in the defense industry.”

Iranians photographed his home and work, as well as monitored his actions. The assassination cell was made up of nine men, some with Turkish citizenship, spying on Geller. However, the cell was being watched by Turkish intelligence forces, who shared the information with Israel’s Mossad.

The leader in Turkey was identified as Iranian Moshtagh Bighouz, with the leader in Iran named as Iranian intelligence officer Yasin Taheremamkendi, according to the Times of Israel.

“I was informed that the Iranians are following me, glad the squad was captured and thanked everyone who took care to protect me,” Geller told Kan.

“I am an Israeli businessman in Turkey. I have an engineering company for research and development and one day, I was informed that due to my occupation, the Iranians are following me and want to assassinate me. I was advised to travel to Israel immediately. I stayed in Turkey.”