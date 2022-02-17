‘Fauda’ Season 4 Filming Moved From Ukraine to Hungary Amid ‘Uncertainty’ Over Russia Tensions

Production for the fourth season of the hit Israeli television series “Fauda” was relocated to Hungary due to ongoing “tensions” in Ukraine, where filming was initially set to take place, Yes Studios managing director Danna Stern told The Algemeiner on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Tel Aviv-based production and distribution company added, “Due to the current uncertainty in Ukraine and our tight schedule, production felt it was best to choose a new filming location abroad.” The eastern European country is facing the threat of an imminent invasion from neighboring Russia, according to Washington.

Filming in Israel for the 10-episode fourth season concluded recently and was set to continue in Ukraine but will now instead take place in "multiple set locations" across Budapest, the spokesperson said. Filming in Hungary has not began yet but will "start on schedule around mid-March." The new season is still scheduled to air in Israel in mid-2022 and will afterwards stream on Netflix. A trailer and cast photos for the fourth season of "Fauda" were released in December. In the new season, the Israeli undercover unit will try to take down the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank.