Iran’s Rogue Conduct Is Rooted in Its History

JNS.org – Historical milestones shape the ethos, vision and policies of ethnic, religious and national entities.

For example, the ethos, vision and policies of the Jewish state have been largely shaped by the centrality to Judaism of the land of Israel since Abraham the Patriarch (2150 BCE), through Moses and the biblical Exodus (1300 BCE), the kingdom of David (1,000 BCE), the destruction of Jerusalem (586 BCE and 70 C.E.) and the ensuing exiles, the Jewish revolt against the Seleucid (167-160 BCE) and Roman (66-73 C.E. and 132-136 C.E.) empires.

More recent historical milestones include the rise of modern Zionism, the Holocaust and the 1948-49 War of Independence.

There is a 4,000-year-old attachment to the land of Israel, physically, spiritually, historically, religiously, culturally, linguistically and nationally.

Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim ayatollahs have their own set of historic milestones: