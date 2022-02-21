Israel Tests Naval ‘Iron Dome’ System on Warship Against Cruise Missiles, Drones

Israel said Monday it conducted several simulations testing a naval model of the Iron Dome defense system against advanced threats from Iranian proxies, with the ability to intercept rockets, cruise missiles and drones.

“The systems that we are developing as part of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array enable us to operate against Iranian proxies in the region and defend against their weapon systems, which are constantly being upgraded,” stated Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “We continue to be two steps ahead of them and we will continue developing and upgrading our capabilities in order to maintain security superiority in the region and to defend the citizens and assets of the State of Israel.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described the defense system as an “important layer in Israel’s security envelope to protect our citizens, alongside vital freedom of action vis-à-vis Iran and its affiliates in the region.”

The offshore live-fire test of the C-Dome, launched aboard the naval warship Sa’ar 6 “Magen” corvette, is a milestone for Israel’s capacity to protect the country’s economic waters and offshore gas drilling rigs, the Defense Ministry said.

The exercise was conducted by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate for Defense R&D of the Israel Ministry of Defense, the IDF, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

“The system successfully intercepted the threats with surgical precision,” said Moshe Patel, Director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization. “The success of today’s tests further strengthens our confidence in our missile defense systems as well as the ability of the Israeli Navy to defend the maritime assets of the State of Israel.”

The announcement comes after Gantz warned Sunday at the Munich Security Conference about rising “Iranian aggression,” accusing Tehran of violating the “freedom of navigation.” The defense head cited the July 2021 Iranian UAV attack on the Israeli-linked Mercer Street oil tanker vessel, which killed a British and Romanian civilian off the Gulf Coast.

The C-Dome missile defense system is based on the Iron Dome defense system developed by Rafael.

“This test marks the end of a process to develop and adapt the Iron Dome to naval platforms, according to the requirements outlined by the DDR&D and the IDF,” said Rafael Executive Vice Dr. Ran Gozali.