Fireworks Detonated Near Group of Jewish Men Walking in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

JNS.org – For the fourth week in a row, the Jewish community in Brooklyn, NY, has been subject to an incident of antisemitism.

In the most recent event, on Friday evening, a car drove slowly down a street in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Williamsburg. On security tape, the vehicle is seen stopping close to a group of Hassidic men as someone tosses something on the ground.

Moments later, an explosion could be heard as fireworks detonated near the Jewish men.

Williamsburg is home to Satmar Hassidim.

The United Jewish Organization, a local community group, urged the victims to come forward and report the incident, saying, “We can’t reiterate enough the importance to file reports and to share info so that these crimes are investigated and prosecuted.”

Both the local police precinct and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes division are reportedly investigating this latest incident.

It comes just one day after New York Mayor Eric Adams convened a meeting on Feb. 17 of Jewish community leaders to express his concern about the rise of antisemitic incidents in the city.