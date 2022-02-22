Tuesday, February 22nd | 21 Adar I 5782

Hardline Iranian Publication Baselessly Accuses Visiting Israeli Rabbi of Being Mossad Agent

February 22, 2022 1:48 pm
Hardline Iranian Publication Baselessly Accuses Visiting Israeli Rabbi of Being Mossad Agent

by Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012, a day before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Photo: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A hardline Iranian publication has baselessly accused an Israeli rabbi who visited Iran of being a Mossad agent, demanding that the Islamic Republic’s authorities be held accountable for allowing him into the country.

Rabbi Jacob Yisrael Herzog, a dual citizen of Israel and the United States who resides in Israel, toured Jewish sites around Iran, including the tomb traditionally believed to be the gravesite of Mordechai and Esther, and met with members of the Iranian Jewish community.

Herzog has also traveled to Saudi Arabia in the past and raised the possibility of establishing a Jewish community in the Gulf kingdom.

The article published by the ultra-conservative outlet Kayhan, is titled: “Torah teacher or Mossad officer travels to Tehran?!”

It refers to Israel throughout as the “Zionist regime” and Herzog as a “Zionist,” and accuses the rabbi of being on a “security-political mission” to further Israel’s campaign to normalize relations with Muslim-majority countries, which the publication calls “one of the major projects of the Zionist regime.”

It also emphasized that Herzog has visited Saudi Arabia “at least five times” and plans to do so again after he leaves Iran.

The article further insinuated sinister motives behind the visit by noting that Israeli law officially forbids visits to enemy countries.

It added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry and security agencies should be held accountable for Herzog’s visit.

