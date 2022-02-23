As Security Council Debates Middle East While Ukraine Crisis Intensifies, Israeli Envoy to UN Questions Its Priorities

“As we sit here debating legal disputes and false allegations, the clouds of unrest, violence, and war cast long shadows across the world,” Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, told delegates meeting at the Security Council. “One might wonder what the urgency was to turn a closed monthly debate into an open one while such critical matters to global security are being discussed in the General Assembly as we speak.”

Erdan added that since the Middle East was the topic of conversation, attention needed to be focused on the Iranian regime, which he described as “the real threat to the region” and “the world’s number one state-sponsor of terror.”

Erdan scorned the ongoing talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the technical name for the 2015 nuclear agreement reached between Iran, the US and five other world powers including Russia.

