Wednesday, February 23rd | 22 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Images Show New Deployments in Western Russia Within 10 Miles of Ukraine Border

String of Hate Incidents at Massachusetts College Continues With Latest Swastika Vandalism

As Security Council Debates Middle East While Ukraine Crisis Intensifies, Israeli Envoy to UN Questions Its Priorities

UK Art Gallery Director Asked to Step Down After Controversy Over Exhibit With Anti-Israel Claims

IDF Drops Leaflets Warning Syrian Army Over Golan Heights

Israel Backs Ukraine’s ‘Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty,’ Avoids Stance on Russia

Israeli Defense Chief Warns Hezbollah Over Drone Incursions: ‘The Bill Will Be Submitted With High Interest’

Technion Professor to Receive Israel Prize for Innovative Cancer Therapy Using Electric Fields

Ukraine Declares State of Emergency, Summons Citizens Home From Russia

UK Parliament Strikes Legal Blow Against BDS Campaign Targeting Israel

February 23, 2022 10:08 am
0

Iran Says Nuclear Talks Reach ‘Sensitive and Important Point’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Talks in Vienna on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers have reached a sensitive point and Western countries should take a realistic approach to settle remaining matters, Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“Nuclear talks in Vienna are reaching a sensitive and important point,” the minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, told a news conference with his Omani counterpart in Tehran.

“We wonder whether the Western side can adopt a realistic approach to go through the remaining points of the talks.”

Reuters reported last week that a US-Iranian deal was taking shape in Vienna after months of indirect talks to revive the nuclear pact abandoned in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who also reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran.

Related coverage

February 23, 2022 6:07 pm
0

Images Show New Deployments in Western Russia Within 10 Miles of Ukraine Border

Satellite imagery taken on Wednesday showed new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 10 miles of the border...

The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers limited Tehran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for it to develop material for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran.

Amirabdollahian said Iran had underlined to the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, during this month’s annual Munich Security Conference that Tehran would never cross its red lines during negotiations.

The talks are nearing conclusion, a Russian envoy said on Tuesday, and sources close to the negotiations said a prisoner swap between Iran and the United States was expected soon.

Since 2019, following the US withdrawal from the deal, Tehran has gone far beyond its limits, rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.